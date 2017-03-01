Severe storms damage trees, snap utility poles

Related Coverage Hail pictures from Tuesday storms

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Strong storms battered northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio early Wednesday morning.

High winds, dangerous lightning, hail and heavy rain moved across the state overnight. Around 2:30 a.m. the National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for northern Allen County and most of Paulding County.

There were no reported tornadoes overnight and NWS damage survey teams are expected to check areas during the day Wednesday to confirm damage reports.

Emergency crews responded to dozens of downed trees and power lines. Most trees have been removed from roads in northern Allen a County.

Part of the roof on the Lima Road Belmont Beverage was blown off during the storm.

Indiana Michigan Power reported widespread outages. Allen County outages number just over 700. Outages in Adams County numbered over 1,200. Northeastern REMC reported more than 20 in Allen County.

Traffic lights on Dupont Road between Auburn Road and Parkview Plaza Drive were out for few hours. The lights are now functioning properly.

A viewer told NewsChannel 15 that trees and power lines were also down on Bishop Road in Spencerville, but crews were working to clean up the area.

No one was hurt at a home near Garman Road and Hull Road. A DeKalb County sheriff’s deputy said no one was seriously hurt after a tree fell onto a house outside Butler.

Late Tuesday night around 10:30 a Tornado Warning was issued for parts of LaGrange and Steuben counties. There have been no reports of extensive damage or injuries.