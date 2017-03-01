Police chase man through streets, trail – and onto moving freight train

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Police chased a man through city streets and along the River Greenway before he eventually hopped aboard a moving freight train east of downtown midday Wednesday.

Around 1:40 p.m., police were called to Sears in Glenbrook Square by loss prevention personnel there on a report of a shoplifting incident. Employees told police the suspect had left in a tan Ford sedan.

A Fort Wayne Police officer spotted the Ford headed south on Clinton Street and tried to pull it over, but it sped off. Sgt. Michael Joyner said the Ford turned off Clinton onto westbound Fourth Street and then onto the River Greenway in Bloomingdale Park. The car eventually pulled back onto Harrison Street and police called off the pursuit.

Joyner said a short time later, another officer spotted the Ford and tried to pull it over but it again sped off. Police chased the vehicle down Grant Avenue near South Anthony Boulevard. There, near the railroad tracks that hug the Maumee River, the suspect jumped out of the car, Joyner said.

The suspect then jumped onto a moving freight train and rode the line for a few blocks before he jumped off. Officers eventually took him into custody.

The suspect was not identified. Joyner said multiple charges are pending against the man.