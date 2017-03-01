Owner of dead horse turns himself in

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) The owner of a horse that died from emaciation in Grant County turned himself into police on Wednesday.

Douglas Wolff faces charges of animal cruelty, intimidation and obstruction of justice after police came to his home Dec. 26 and found a horse dead on his property. A necropsy of the horse showed it was emaciated, either from starvation or illness, or both.

The horse was one of nine animals seized from Wolff’s property on South 500 East in Grant County that late December day, FOX59 in Indianapolis reported.

Neighbors had been filing complaints about Wolff’s treatment of animals for years. In 2014, NewsChannel 15 reported on another emaciated horse that was found on the property. During that report, the Grant County prosecutor’s office said there was an investigation into Wolff’s care of his animals in 2010, as well, but no charges were filed in that case.

Wolff turned himself in at the Grant County Jail Wednesday just after 2 p.m. He posted a $20,000 bond and was released.