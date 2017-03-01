Mr. T, Simone Biles among new ‘Dancing with the Stars’ cast

NEW YORK (AP) — Mr. T, Simone Biles and Nancy Kerrigan are among the competitors for the upcoming season of “Dancing with the Stars.”

ABC announced the cast for the 24th season of the reality competition on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday.

Other cast members include former “Saturday Night Live” star Chris Kattan, current “Bachelor” Nick Viall and singer Charo.

This season also marks the return of dancers Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd after welcoming their first child together earlier this year.

Biles will look to follow in the footsteps of her U.S. gymnastics teammate Laurie Hernandez, who took home the show’s Mirrorball Trophy as last season’s champ.

Full cast:

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles

Bull rider Bonner Bolton

Actress Charo

SNL veteran Chris Kattan

Baseball player David Ross

Reality TV star Erika Jayne

Actress Heather Morris

Wrestler and actor Mr. T

Olympic figure skater Nancy Kerrigan

Singer Normani Kordei

Football player Rashad Jennings

Reality TV star Nick Viall

