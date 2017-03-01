McLaughlin, Parker, Reiff, Secrest named IBCA All-State

Fifteen seniors and 15 underclass girls basketball players have earned IBCA/Subway “Supreme 15” All-State honors for 2016-17, it was announced Wednesday (March 1).
For the third year, the IBCA also named Large School All-State teams (15 seniors, 15 underclass) and Small School All-State players (15 seniors, 15 underclass).
The “Supreme 15” is the top honor awarded, and players were voted to that group without regard to school size. The Large School and Small School all-state teams are secondary accolades — the Large School group including players from Class 3A and Class 4A schools and the Small School group including players from Class A and Class 2A schools. Players who make the Supreme 15 are not considered for Large School or Small School honors.
In addition, 85 more seniors and 85 more underclass players were selected honorable mention all-state. The honorable mention laurels are awarded without regard to school size.
Those voted to the 2017 IBCA/Subway Supreme 15 Senior girls’ team are: Riley Blackwell of Plainfield, Dana Evans of Gary West, Maliah Howard-Bass of Columbus North, Nicole Konieczny of South Bend St. Joseph, Bre Lloyd of Hamilton Southeastern, Rachel McLimore of Zionsville, Destiny Perkins of Lawrence North, Aly Reiff of Whitko, Paige Saylor of Roncalli, Anne Secrest of Tippecanoe Valley, Ajanae Thomas of North Central, Macee Williams of Fountain Central, Madison Wise of Greenfield-Central, and Karissa McLaughlin and Madison Parker of Homestead.
Those voted to the 2017 IBCA/Subway Supreme 15 Underclass girls’ team are: Jorie Allen of Bedford North Lawrence, Jenasae Bishop of East Chicago Central, Mackenzie Blazek of Whiteland, Leigha Brown of DeKalb, Nia Clark of Ben Davis, Amy Dilk of Carmel, Katlyn Gilbert of Heritage Christian, Emily Kiser of Noblesville, Maddie Nolan of Zionsville, Sydney Parrish of Hamilton Southeastern, Kayana Traylor of Martinsville, Angel Baker and Michaela White of Pike, and Rikki Harris and Ajah Stallings of North Central.
The IBCA/Subway All-State teams are selected through a process organized by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association and presented by Subway Restaurants of Indiana.
All IBCA-member head coaches have the opportunity to nominate players from their schools or opposing schools. A panel of 22 IBCA coaches (16 from the traditional non-class regional areas, plus six district representatives — two each from IHSAA Districts 1, 2 and 3), then meets to review those nominations, vote and finalize the selections.
Subway Restaurants of Indiana once again is making a financial contribution to the IBCA Scholarship Fund as the presenting partner of the IBCA all-state teams. As part of the partnership, Subway will provide plaques to Supreme 15 honorees and certificates to players receiving Large School All-State, Small School All-State or Honorable Mention all-state recognition. Those items will be available to each recipient’s coach at the annual IBCA Clinic in April, allowing her coach to present the award to each player.
The IBCA thanks Subway Restaurants for being a partner in this annual project.
The complete 2017 IBCA/Subway Senior All-State and 2017 IBCA/Subway Underclass All-State teams for girls basketball are listed below.
2017 IBCA/SUBWAY SENIOR ALL-STATE
Supreme 15
Riley Blackwell, Plainfield
Dana Evans, Gary West
Maliah Howard-Bass, Columbus North
Nicole Konieczny, South Bend St. Joseph
Bre Lloyd, Hamilton Southeastern
Karissa McLaughlin, Homestead
Rachel McLimore, Zionsville
Madisen Parker, Homestead
Destiny Perkins, Lawrence North
Aly Reiff, Whitko
Paige Saylor, Roncalli
Anne Secrest, Tippecanoe Valley
Ajanae Thomas, North Central
Macee Williams, Fountain Central
Madison Wise, Greenfield-Central
Large School All-State (4A, 3A schools)
Chyna Anthony, New Albany
Kayla Casteel, Plainfield
Kylie Fehrman, Lake Central
Dayton Groninger, Warsaw
Imani Guy, Columbus North
DeShawna Harper, Heritage Christian
Katie Helgason, Greenfield-Central
Brooke James, Princeton
Shania Kelly, Fort Wayne Concordia
Reilly Olmstead, Brownsburg
Zion Sanders, Evansville Central
Daly Sullivan, South Bend St. Joseph
Alexis Thomas, Evansville Central
Jaelencia Williams, Southport
Jasmine Wright, Merrillville
Small School All-State (2A, 1A schools)
Katrina Christian, Crothersville
Taylor Drury, Eastern (Pekin)
Courtney Dunlap, Argos
Abbie Gressley, Eastbrook
Brenna Maikranz, Wood Memorial
Audrey Minix, North White
Faith Morris, Blackford
Rosie Newhart, Jac-Cen-Del
Jaycee Parrett, Wabash
Paige Schindler, Borden
Carli Skinner, Cowan
Hannah Smith, Eastbrook
Brittany Welch, Sheridan
Macy Willoughby, Carroll (Flora)
Courtney Wise, Union City
Honorable Mention
Becca Adams, North Montgomery
Lanie Allen, East Noble
Jayda Andrews, Kokomo
Paige Barrett, Scottsburg
Chloe Bartley, Wood Memorial
Joselyn Bobos, Lowell
Kayla Bowling, Jac-Cen-Del
Tayra Breitbach, Bishop Chatard
Kelsey Brickner, Northridge
Meredith Brouyette, Tippecanoe Valley
Kennedy Bunch, Bedford North Lawrence
MacKyndsea Burke, Union (Modoc)
Kasey Burton, Southmont
Emiley Carlton, Eastern Hancock
Abby Cecil, North Daviess
Isabella Coats, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian
Makayla Collier, Cascade
Reniya Columbus, South Bend Adams
Kyla Covington, Fort Wayne Snider
Sidney Crowe, Whiteland
Brianna Cumberland, Whitko
Taylor Davis, Tri-Central
Emma DeHart, Southport
Abby Downard, Cardinal Ritter
Brooke Elliott, Southwood
Sam Felling, Triton Central
Alec Fitts, Indianapolis Arlington
Bailey Gasser, Delphi
Jazmyne Geist, Homestead
Sidney Gerkin, Jennings County
Felicity Graf, Bloomfield
Madi Graham, Warsaw
Brianna Hahn, Northwestern
Jacki Halderman, Covenant Christian
Kenigia Hamilton, Anderson
Sam Hammel, Pendleton Heights
Abbie Heischman, Leo
Keyla Hines, Franklin Central
Rain Hinton, Woodlan
Errin Hodges, Evansville Central
Erica Howard, Gary Roosevelt
Kaitlyn Howe, Rushville
Ashlyn Huffman, Columbus North
Madi Jacobs, West Lafayette
Lauren James, Seymour
Samantha Jankowski, South Bend Adams
Trinitee Johnson, Indianapolis Manual
Lindsy Kline, Penn
Shannon McCoy, Chesterton
Lauren McGuire, Madison-Grant
Raegan McMurray, New Palestine
Marci Miller, Northridge
Brooke Montgomery, Lebanon
Kerrigan Neff, Cambridge City Lincoln
Megan Newby, Garrett
Caroline Newland, Evansville Memorial
Abby O’Connor, South Bend St. Joseph
Kami Owens, Austin
Stacy Payton, Northview
Zoey Pearson, Bluffton
Courtney Pulver, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian
Claire Rauck, Providence
Courtney Raymer, Triton Central
Talia Roldan, Andrean
Kaylee Roller, Norwell
Megan Rowlett, Corydon Central
Rebecca Schrad, Covenant Christian
Taylor Steele, Highland
Kyannah Stull, John Glenn
Tori Styers, Culver Academy
Alexis Tackett, Shelbyville
Sydney Taylor, Crown Point
Xerena Thompkins, Benton Central
Kiarra Thompson, Merrillville
Taitlyn Trenshaw, NorthWood
Haley Tye, New Washington
Allison Utterback, Center Grove
Mason VanHouten, Fort Wayne Canterbury
Bayleigh Walker, Cascade
Raegan Walther, Kankakee Valley
Kaylie Warble, West Noble
Jenna Warrick, Bethesda Christian
Monica Watkins, Liberty Christian
Kali Winkler, River Forest
Amanda Worland, Mooresville
^ ^ ^
2017 IBCA/SUBWAY UNDERCLASS ALL-STATE
Supreme 15
Jorie Allen, Bedford North Lawrence
Angel Baker, Pike
Jenasae Bishop, East Chicago Central
Mackenzie Blazek, Whiteland
Leigha Brown, DeKalb
Nia Clark, Ben Davis
Amy Dilk, Carmel
Katlyn Gilbert, Heritage Christian
Rikki Harris, North Central
Emily Kiser, Noblesville
Maddie Nolan, Zionsville
Sydney Parrish, Hamilton Southeastern
Ajah Stallings, North Central
Kayana Traylor, Martinsville
Michaela White, Pike
Large School All-State (4A, 3A schools)
Amani Brown, Terre Haute South
Carissa Garcia, Fort Wayne Concordia
Cassidy Hardin, Center Grove
Lilly Hatton, North Harrison
Sadie Hill, Perry Meridian
Tai-Yanna Jackson, East Chicago Central
Mikia Keith, Indianapolis Attucks
Brooke McKinley, Northridge
Cali Nolot, North Harrison
Hannah Noveroske, Michigan City
Samantha Olinger, Plainfield
Keya Patton, Cathedral
Taylor Ramey, North Central
Blake Smith, Carmel
Kyra Whitaker, Greensburg
Small School All-State (2A, 1A schools)
Bre Boles, Lapel
Tori Chandler, Hauser
Sydney Freeman, Central Noble
Maci Heimlich, North White
Hailey Holliday, Eastern (Greentown)
Blaine Kelly, Alexandria
Maleah Leatherman, Central Noble
Makinzi Meurer, North Knox
Tatum Neal, Clinton Prairie
Emma Nolan, Marquette Catholic
Sophia Nolan, Marquette Catholic
Lilly Simon, Jac-Cen-Del
Rachel Stewart, Eastern (Pekin)
Sydney Tucker, Frankton
Taylor Westgate, Oak Hill
Honorable Mention
Ma’Nya Adams, Evansville Bosse
Allison Andrews, Plymouth
Jordyn Barga, Monroe Central
Haley Best, Eastern Hancock
Libby Bonner, Lafayette Central Catholic
Kendall Bostic, Northwestern
Trinity Brady, Lawrence North
Addison Brasher, Austin
Taylor Burns, Twin Lakes
Cameron Cardenas, Beech Grove
Lucy Carrigan, Rising Sun
Ariyanna Carroll, Brebeuf Jesuit
Maya Chandler, Triton Central
Justene Charlesworth, LaCrosse
Tori Combs, Cloverdale
Maggie Cora, Tri-West
Cassidy Crawford, Tipton
Ariel Dale, Northfield
Kelli Damman, Carroll (Fort Wayne)
Ally Davis, South Central (Elizabeth)
Merideth Deckard, Martinsville
Lexi Dellinger, South Adams
Sara Doi, Penn
Hope Fancil, Lakeland Christian
Karlee Feldman, Bremen
Hallie Fisher, Mt. Vernon (Posey)
Erika Foy, Mississinewa
Maddi Fulks, Bethesda Christian
Katie Giller, Beech Grove
Toni Grace, Fishers
Katelynn Hall, Frontier
Reeva Hammelman, North Knox
Trinitee Harris, Elkhart Central
Jenessa Hasty, Oak Hill
Abi Haynes, Vincennes Lincoln
Hya Haywood, Evansville Central
Alison Hein, Vincennes Lincoln
Grace Hunter, Bellmont
Danyelle Hutson, Madison-Grant
Sydney Jacobson, Harrison (West Lafayette)
Melody Johnson, Perry Meridian
Madison Jones, Western Boone
Lexie Knear, South Central (Elizabeth)
Rashaya Kyle, Marion
Lauren Ladowski, Lake Central
Katherine Lang, Delphi
Madeline Lawrence, Winchester
Madison Layden, Northwestern
Rachel Loobie, Franklin Central
Kylie Martin, West Lafayette
Samantha Matthews, Charlestown
Payton Moore, Tri
Maria Nanninga, Covenant Christian (DeMotte)
Anna Newman, Evansville North
Jessica Nunge, Castle
Abby Orschell, Franklin County
Riley Ott, LaPorte
Sophia Pierce, Leo
Audrey Reed, Sheridan
Kaela Robey, Oak Hill
Elexah Roepke, South Ripley
Jayla Rogers, Indianapolis Shortridge
Baylee Rohlfing, Batesville
Ellen Ross, Fort Wayne Dwenger
Logan Rowles, Norwell
Mya Scheidt, Crown Point
Cami Schmitt, Corydon Central
Dash Shaw, Gary West
Hanna Shrieves, Washington
Addy Simpson, Crawford County
Sylare Starks, Fort Wayne Dwenger
Lindsey Stokes, Kankakee Valley
Alli Stumler, Christian Academy of Indiana
Lindsey Syrek, University
Cameron Tabor, New Castle
Tomi Taiwo, Carmel
Malea Toon, Bloomfield
Arielle Thatcher, Fort Wayne Northrop
Lexi Thompson, Lafayette Central Catholic
Grace Waggoner, Vincennes Rivet
Abby Wahl, Heritage Hills
Hannah Wanamacher, Triton
Hannah Wolford, Providence
Morgan Wood, Waldron
Kiare Young, Princeton