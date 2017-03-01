McLaughlin, Parker, Reiff, Secrest named IBCA All-State

Fifteen seniors and 15 underclass girls basketball players have earned IBCA/Subway “Supreme 15” All-State honors for 2016-17, it was announced Wednesday (March 1).

For the third year, the IBCA also named Large School All-State teams (15 seniors, 15 underclass) and Small School All-State players (15 seniors, 15 underclass).

The “Supreme 15” is the top honor awarded, and players were voted to that group without regard to school size. The Large School and Small School all-state teams are secondary accolades — the Large School group including players from Class 3A and Class 4A schools and the Small School group including players from Class A and Class 2A schools. Players who make the Supreme 15 are not considered for Large School or Small School honors.

In addition, 85 more seniors and 85 more underclass players were selected honorable mention all-state. The honorable mention laurels are awarded without regard to school size.

Those voted to the 2017 IBCA/Subway Supreme 15 Senior girls’ team are: Riley Blackwell of Plainfield, Dana Evans of Gary West, Maliah Howard-Bass of Columbus North, Nicole Konieczny of South Bend St. Joseph, Bre Lloyd of Hamilton Southeastern, Rachel McLimore of Zionsville, Destiny Perkins of Lawrence North, Aly Reiff of Whitko, Paige Saylor of Roncalli, Anne Secrest of Tippecanoe Valley, Ajanae Thomas of North Central, Macee Williams of Fountain Central, Madison Wise of Greenfield-Central, and Karissa McLaughlin and Madison Parker of Homestead.

Those voted to the 2017 IBCA/Subway Supreme 15 Underclass girls’ team are: Jorie Allen of Bedford North Lawrence, Jenasae Bishop of East Chicago Central, Mackenzie Blazek of Whiteland, Leigha Brown of DeKalb, Nia Clark of Ben Davis, Amy Dilk of Carmel, Katlyn Gilbert of Heritage Christian, Emily Kiser of Noblesville, Maddie Nolan of Zionsville, Sydney Parrish of Hamilton Southeastern, Kayana Traylor of Martinsville, Angel Baker and Michaela White of Pike, and Rikki Harris and Ajah Stallings of North Central.

The IBCA/Subway All-State teams are selected through a process organized by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association and presented by Subway Restaurants of Indiana.

All IBCA-member head coaches have the opportunity to nominate players from their schools or opposing schools. A panel of 22 IBCA coaches (16 from the traditional non-class regional areas, plus six district representatives — two each from IHSAA Districts 1, 2 and 3), then meets to review those nominations, vote and finalize the selections.

Subway Restaurants of Indiana once again is making a financial contribution to the IBCA Scholarship Fund as the presenting partner of the IBCA all-state teams. As part of the partnership, Subway will provide plaques to Supreme 15 honorees and certificates to players receiving Large School All-State, Small School All-State or Honorable Mention all-state recognition. Those items will be available to each recipient’s coach at the annual IBCA Clinic in April, allowing her coach to present the award to each player.

The IBCA thanks Subway Restaurants for being a partner in this annual project.

The complete 2017 IBCA/Subway Senior All-State and 2017 IBCA/Subway Underclass All-State teams for girls basketball are listed below.

2017 IBCA/SUBWAY SENIOR ALL-STATE

Supreme 15

Riley Blackwell, Plainfield

Dana Evans, Gary West

Maliah Howard-Bass, Columbus North

Nicole Konieczny, South Bend St. Joseph

Bre Lloyd, Hamilton Southeastern

Karissa McLaughlin, Homestead

Rachel McLimore, Zionsville

Madisen Parker, Homestead

Destiny Perkins, Lawrence North

Aly Reiff, Whitko

Paige Saylor, Roncalli

Anne Secrest, Tippecanoe Valley

Ajanae Thomas, North Central

Macee Williams, Fountain Central

Madison Wise, Greenfield-Central



Large School All-State (4A, 3A schools)

Chyna Anthony, New Albany

Kayla Casteel, Plainfield

Kylie Fehrman, Lake Central

Dayton Groninger, Warsaw

Imani Guy, Columbus North

DeShawna Harper, Heritage Christian

Katie Helgason, Greenfield-Central

Brooke James, Princeton

Shania Kelly, Fort Wayne Concordia

Reilly Olmstead, Brownsburg

Zion Sanders, Evansville Central

Daly Sullivan, South Bend St. Joseph

Alexis Thomas, Evansville Central

Jaelencia Williams, Southport

Jasmine Wright, Merrillville

Small School All-State (2A, 1A schools)

Katrina Christian, Crothersville

Taylor Drury, Eastern (Pekin)

Courtney Dunlap, Argos

Abbie Gressley, Eastbrook

Brenna Maikranz, Wood Memorial

Audrey Minix, North White

Faith Morris, Blackford

Rosie Newhart, Jac-Cen-Del

Jaycee Parrett, Wabash

Paige Schindler, Borden

Carli Skinner, Cowan

Hannah Smith, Eastbrook

Brittany Welch, Sheridan

Macy Willoughby, Carroll (Flora)

Courtney Wise, Union City

Honorable Mention

Becca Adams, North Montgomery

Lanie Allen, East Noble

Jayda Andrews, Kokomo

Paige Barrett, Scottsburg

Chloe Bartley, Wood Memorial

Joselyn Bobos, Lowell

Kayla Bowling, Jac-Cen-Del

Tayra Breitbach, Bishop Chatard

Kelsey Brickner, Northridge

Meredith Brouyette, Tippecanoe Valley

Kennedy Bunch, Bedford North Lawrence

MacKyndsea Burke, Union (Modoc)

Kasey Burton, Southmont

Emiley Carlton, Eastern Hancock

Abby Cecil, North Daviess

Isabella Coats, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian

Makayla Collier, Cascade

Reniya Columbus, South Bend Adams

Kyla Covington, Fort Wayne Snider

Sidney Crowe, Whiteland

Brianna Cumberland, Whitko

Taylor Davis, Tri-Central

Emma DeHart, Southport

Abby Downard, Cardinal Ritter

Brooke Elliott, Southwood

Sam Felling, Triton Central

Alec Fitts, Indianapolis Arlington

Bailey Gasser, Delphi

Jazmyne Geist, Homestead

Sidney Gerkin, Jennings County

Felicity Graf, Bloomfield

Madi Graham, Warsaw

Brianna Hahn, Northwestern

Jacki Halderman, Covenant Christian

Kenigia Hamilton, Anderson

Sam Hammel, Pendleton Heights

Abbie Heischman, Leo

Keyla Hines, Franklin Central

Rain Hinton, Woodlan

Errin Hodges, Evansville Central

Erica Howard, Gary Roosevelt

Kaitlyn Howe, Rushville

Ashlyn Huffman, Columbus North

Madi Jacobs, West Lafayette

Lauren James, Seymour

Samantha Jankowski, South Bend Adams

Trinitee Johnson, Indianapolis Manual

Lindsy Kline, Penn

Shannon McCoy, Chesterton

Lauren McGuire, Madison-Grant

Raegan McMurray, New Palestine

Marci Miller, Northridge

Brooke Montgomery, Lebanon

Kerrigan Neff, Cambridge City Lincoln

Megan Newby, Garrett

Caroline Newland, Evansville Memorial

Abby O’Connor, South Bend St. Joseph

Kami Owens, Austin

Stacy Payton, Northview

Zoey Pearson, Bluffton

Courtney Pulver, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian

Claire Rauck, Providence

Courtney Raymer, Triton Central

Talia Roldan, Andrean

Kaylee Roller, Norwell

Megan Rowlett, Corydon Central

Rebecca Schrad, Covenant Christian

Taylor Steele, Highland

Kyannah Stull, John Glenn

Tori Styers, Culver Academy

Alexis Tackett, Shelbyville

Sydney Taylor, Crown Point

Xerena Thompkins, Benton Central

Kiarra Thompson, Merrillville

Taitlyn Trenshaw, NorthWood

Haley Tye, New Washington

Allison Utterback, Center Grove

Mason VanHouten, Fort Wayne Canterbury

Bayleigh Walker, Cascade

Raegan Walther, Kankakee Valley

Kaylie Warble, West Noble

Jenna Warrick, Bethesda Christian

Monica Watkins, Liberty Christian

Kali Winkler, River Forest

Amanda Worland, Mooresville

^ ^ ^



2017 IBCA/SUBWAY UNDERCLASS ALL-STATE

Supreme 15

Jorie Allen, Bedford North Lawrence

Angel Baker, Pike

Jenasae Bishop, East Chicago Central

Mackenzie Blazek, Whiteland

Leigha Brown, DeKalb

Nia Clark, Ben Davis

Amy Dilk, Carmel

Katlyn Gilbert, Heritage Christian

Rikki Harris, North Central

Emily Kiser, Noblesville

Maddie Nolan, Zionsville

Sydney Parrish, Hamilton Southeastern

Ajah Stallings, North Central

Kayana Traylor, Martinsville

Michaela White, Pike



Large School All-State (4A, 3A schools)

Amani Brown, Terre Haute South

Carissa Garcia, Fort Wayne Concordia

Cassidy Hardin, Center Grove

Lilly Hatton, North Harrison

Sadie Hill, Perry Meridian

Tai-Yanna Jackson, East Chicago Central

Mikia Keith, Indianapolis Attucks

Brooke McKinley, Northridge

Cali Nolot, North Harrison

Hannah Noveroske, Michigan City

Samantha Olinger, Plainfield

Keya Patton, Cathedral

Taylor Ramey, North Central

Blake Smith, Carmel

Kyra Whitaker, Greensburg

Small School All-State (2A, 1A schools)

Bre Boles, Lapel

Tori Chandler, Hauser

Sydney Freeman, Central Noble

Maci Heimlich, North White

Hailey Holliday, Eastern (Greentown)

Blaine Kelly, Alexandria

Maleah Leatherman, Central Noble

Makinzi Meurer, North Knox

Tatum Neal, Clinton Prairie

Emma Nolan, Marquette Catholic

Sophia Nolan, Marquette Catholic

Lilly Simon, Jac-Cen-Del

Rachel Stewart, Eastern (Pekin)

Sydney Tucker, Frankton

Taylor Westgate, Oak Hill



Honorable Mention

Ma’Nya Adams, Evansville Bosse

Allison Andrews, Plymouth

Jordyn Barga, Monroe Central

Haley Best, Eastern Hancock

Libby Bonner, Lafayette Central Catholic

Kendall Bostic, Northwestern

Trinity Brady, Lawrence North

Addison Brasher, Austin

Taylor Burns, Twin Lakes

Cameron Cardenas, Beech Grove

Lucy Carrigan, Rising Sun

Ariyanna Carroll, Brebeuf Jesuit

Maya Chandler, Triton Central

Justene Charlesworth, LaCrosse

Tori Combs, Cloverdale

Maggie Cora, Tri-West

Cassidy Crawford, Tipton

Ariel Dale, Northfield

Kelli Damman, Carroll (Fort Wayne)

Ally Davis, South Central (Elizabeth)

Merideth Deckard, Martinsville

Lexi Dellinger, South Adams

Sara Doi, Penn

Hope Fancil, Lakeland Christian

Karlee Feldman, Bremen

Hallie Fisher, Mt. Vernon (Posey)

Erika Foy, Mississinewa

Maddi Fulks, Bethesda Christian

Katie Giller, Beech Grove

Toni Grace, Fishers

Katelynn Hall, Frontier

Reeva Hammelman, North Knox

Trinitee Harris, Elkhart Central

Jenessa Hasty, Oak Hill

Abi Haynes, Vincennes Lincoln

Hya Haywood, Evansville Central

Alison Hein, Vincennes Lincoln

Grace Hunter, Bellmont

Danyelle Hutson, Madison-Grant

Sydney Jacobson, Harrison (West Lafayette)

Melody Johnson, Perry Meridian

Madison Jones, Western Boone

Lexie Knear, South Central (Elizabeth)

Rashaya Kyle, Marion

Lauren Ladowski, Lake Central

Katherine Lang, Delphi

Madeline Lawrence, Winchester

Madison Layden, Northwestern

Rachel Loobie, Franklin Central

Kylie Martin, West Lafayette

Samantha Matthews, Charlestown

Payton Moore, Tri

Maria Nanninga, Covenant Christian (DeMotte)

Anna Newman, Evansville North

Jessica Nunge, Castle

Abby Orschell, Franklin County

Riley Ott, LaPorte

Sophia Pierce, Leo

Audrey Reed, Sheridan

Kaela Robey, Oak Hill

Elexah Roepke, South Ripley

Jayla Rogers, Indianapolis Shortridge

Baylee Rohlfing, Batesville

Ellen Ross, Fort Wayne Dwenger

Logan Rowles, Norwell

Mya Scheidt, Crown Point

Cami Schmitt, Corydon Central

Dash Shaw, Gary West

Hanna Shrieves, Washington

Addy Simpson, Crawford County

Sylare Starks, Fort Wayne Dwenger

Lindsey Stokes, Kankakee Valley

Alli Stumler, Christian Academy of Indiana

Lindsey Syrek, University

Cameron Tabor, New Castle

Tomi Taiwo, Carmel

Malea Toon, Bloomfield

Arielle Thatcher, Fort Wayne Northrop

Lexi Thompson, Lafayette Central Catholic

Grace Waggoner, Vincennes Rivet

Abby Wahl, Heritage Hills

Hannah Wanamacher, Triton

Hannah Wolford, Providence

Morgan Wood, Waldron

Kiare Young, Princeton