Hikes in city stormwater rates coming to fund $40M in improvements

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The city of Fort Wayne will hike monthly residential stormwater rates by more than $2 to fund $40 million in improvements.

The city’s Board of Stormwater Management on Wednesday approved an increase from $3.65 to $5.90 by 2019. It also approved an adjustment of commercial and industrial rates from $3.65 to $4.75 by 2019.

The City Utilities department worked with an outside financial professional to prepare a cost-of-service study to determine the rate adjustments. City Utilities last adjusted stormwater rates in 2006, to address 30 areas around the city plagued by chronic drainage issues.

Stormwater funds are used to maintain storm sewers, ditches, and catch basins and inlets used to control stormwater runoff and prevent flooding and erosion. The city’s stormwater maintenance covers 653 miles of storm pipe, 74 miles of major ditches, 18,632 inlets, 623 catch basins and 9,931 storm manholes over 71,040 acres.

The rate increases will go toward funding more than $40 million in stormwater improvement projects. Eighty-five percent of those projects will be done in residential neighborhoods, the city said, with the remaining 15 percent in industrial and commercial areas.

The Board of Stormwater Management will hold a public hearing on the rate increase proposals March 8. City Council will consider the adjustments March 14.