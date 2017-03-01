DCS: “the judge has the power”

Related Coverage New documents in Amber Pasztor case reveal extensive DCS history

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Department of Child Services had an extensive history with Amber Pasztor – the Fort Wayne woman accused of killing her two children. But, what could DCS have done about all of those complaints? NewsChannel 15 talked with them Wednesday and had many questions for them.

According to the DCS, Indiana is in the top five when it comes to states that have the most children in their custody. Still, a lot of people question what it takes for that to happen. The director of media for DCS in Indiana, James Wide, says their power only goes so far. “The real power is at the court level. The judge has the power. The judge is the one who directs our steps. The judge says yes intervene or no get out.”

Wide says caseworkers petition to the court and they can’t intervene without the judge’s approval. Although he thinks Indiana is more conservative in that aspect.

“It would be more likely that we would be able to intervene than not because a child is unsafe. We err on the side of, in general as a system, err on the side of that child needs to be saved,” Wide said.

But what about threats? We told you Tuesday that there were claims to DCS that Amber Pasztor threatened to kidnap and kill her kids before it happened. Wide says they have a strong relationship with police but again the system is bigger than just what DCS can do. “We don’t bring charges upon people that’s the prosecutor’s job.”

When people question the effectiveness of DCS, an often response is they just don’t have enough resources. Wide said they’re constantly hiring, but case managers have to go through twelve weeks of training. As neglect cases continue to go up, the ratio to caseworkers goes down. And Wide says it’s not just about caseworker employment; more than half the cases have some type of drug or alcohol abuse involved. That’s where lawmakers step in. “It’s a bigger society issue so yes we definitely depend on our legislature to get involved.

Wednesday, as senate sessions wrapped up, the general assembly revealed what they are working on. There is a proposal aimed at curbing drug abuse to ultimately keep children safe. Senator David Long said “we set out at the beginning of this session to build on our state’s positive momentum. We have made great progress toward that goal, passing legislation that will benefit our state in a variety of ways, including improved education and workforce development efforts, continued fiscal responsibility and expanded efforts to combat illegal drug use.”

According to a release sent by Long’s communication director, Skip Brown, this issue will be addressed by the Senate during the first half of session include: Fighting the opioid-abuse epidemic-

The Senate approved multiple bills that will attack the opioid-abuse epidemic with prevention, enforcement and treatment. Prevention: SB 226 limits opioid prescription amounts for individuals who are being prescribed opioids for the first time. Enforcement: SB 324 enhances the criminal penalties for dealing heroin.Treatment: Pilot programs addressing various forms of addiction treatment, including programs for addicted mothers and chronic drug users, are being recommended to the Governor’s Drug Task force for implementation over the next biennium. (SB 243, SB 446, SB 499, SB 510)

