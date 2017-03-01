Beachem shines on senior night, leads Irish over Boston College

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) – V.J. Beachem scored 22 points Wednesday night to lead No. 19 Notre Dame to its sixth straight win, 82-66 over Boston College.

Bonzie Colson added 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Irish (23-7, 12-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), who have all but locked up a top-four finish in the ACC and a double-bye for next week’s conference tournament.

Colson’s double-double was his ACC-best 18th of the season.

Ky Bowman scored 19 points and Mo Jeffers had 12 points and 12 rebounds for Boston College (9-21, 2-15 ACC), which has lost 13 in a row and 15 of 16, including a Feb. 14 home game against Notre Dame in which the Eagles let a 10-point lead slip away in the second half.

