Andy McDonnell is the Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter for WANE-TV. He joined the NewsChannel 15 team in February 2017.

Prior to arriving in Fort Wayne, Andy worked in Green Bay, Wisconsin as a sports reporter/anchor for NBC26-WGBA. He covered the Packers, Badgers along with numerous other college and high school sports. Andy has also worked in his hometown of Denver, Colorado at the NBC affiliate KUSA-9NEWS reporting on the Broncos, Rockies, Avalanche, Nuggets and Buffs.

Andy has covered events like the Super Bowl, Final Four, PGA Championship and interviewed athletes like Peyton Manning, Wayne Gretzky and Mario Andretti.

When he isn’t covering sports Andy is usually playing them. You can find him shooting hoops, going for a run, playing golf or just staying active.

He’s also constantly on social media and you can follow him on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram at Andy_McDonnell, and also on Snapchat at SportsAndy. (Or send him an email, too, at Andy.McDonnell@wane.com)