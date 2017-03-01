3/1 Sectional Boys Basketball Recap

WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) – Canterbury bested Bluffton 65-57 in overtime to advance in 2A sectional play on Wednesday night at Woodlan High School, headlining a small slate of boys basketball action.

Canterbury was led by Cam Kreiger with 20 points. Michael Brothers added 15, Mez Ijomanta 14, and Noah Wolfe 10 for the Cavaliers.

Mitchell Kuhlenbeck and Max Corle each netted 19 to pace Bluffton.

In the nightcap at Woodlan it was NECC champion Eastside over Adams Central 67-49.

Canterbury and Eastside will play in the sectional semifinals Friday at 7:30 p.m. following the Woodlan/Churubusco game at 6 p.m.

In 2A action at Oak Hill High School it was Oak Hill defeating Wabash 52-29 in the night’s opening game. Southwood beat Northfield 72-52 in the nightcap. Oak Hill and Southwood will square off at 7:30 p.m. on Friday following Rochester/Manchester at 6 p.m.

In 2A play at Westview High School the host Warriors bested Fremont 64-46 in the first game of the night. Westview was led by Elijah Hales with 16 points, while Charlie Yoder and John Hostetler each netted 15. Nick Larose paced Fremont with 18 points. In the late game Central Noble’s Mason Smith hit a game-winning three at the buzzer as the Cougars topped Whitko 62-61. Smith tallied 17 points while Central Noble was led by Ridley Zolman with 20. Westview and Central Noble will play at 7:30 p.m. Friday after the LaVille/Bremen game at 6 p.m.

4A fans at Elkhart Central saw Warsaw edge Northridge 36-33. Kyle Mangas led the Tigers with 19 points, including the game-winning three at the buzzer. Earlier in the night Elkhart Central outlasted Penn 75-73 in triple overtime. Elkhart Central and Warsaw will play at 7:30 p.m. Friday after the 6 p.m. game between Elkhart Memorial and Goshen.