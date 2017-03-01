2017 Indiana MDA ambassador is 9-year-old from Kendallville

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Lucas Bell was diagnosed with Becker’s Muscular Dystrophy when he was four years old. That diagnosis came after nearly two years of hospitalizations and tests. According to the Mayo Clinic, muscular dystrophy is defined as “a group of diseases that cause progressive weakness and loss of muscle mass.” Lucas’s disease is genetic and sex-linked, according to his mom, so there are very few females who have this disease, and there is currently no cure.

Here’s part of our interview where Lucas’s mom, Shannon, talks about how he was diagnosed.

Lucas is nine years old now and has been raising awareness about his disease for several years. He says he enjoys going around talking to people about it. Sonja Cronin, Executive Director of MDA Northern Indiana, said, “Lucas isn’t shy which is wonderful because a lot of our children who suffer with this disease, that’s a side effect of the disease. They become withdrawn. And Lucas is personable, he likes to talk. He’s not afraid to meet people, shake hands, and say thank yous.” “We can learn discipline, self-esteem, to be a better person…learn how to make the world a better place,” Lucas said about his time volunteering with MDA

Lucas also loves taekwondo; he just recently earned his green belt. “My doctor said it’s actually improving my muscle strength,” said Lucas. His mom added, “With everything we’re doing with his muscle health, his muscle strength is actually improving which is unheard of and is such a blessing!”

If you want to donate to MDA, look for businesses with shamrock stickers and donate there. You can also click here to go to their Facebook page. There is information about how to donate and all the upcoming events. Lucas also has a Facebook page, so you can follow along with his journey as ambassador.