TOTW: Bishop Dwenger Gymnastics

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Bishop Dwenger gymnastics squad brought home the program’s tenth-straight sectional title on Saturday – and after a decade of dominance the Saints are your Optimum Performance Sports “Team of the Week.”

Dwenger came in first with 112.150 points as a team, with Carroll (110.275) and Homestead (108.325) right behind. The Saints are ranked sixth in the state’s latest poll, with Homestead ninth and Carroll 12th.

Dwenger’s Sophia Wright-Turflinger won the all-around with a score of 37.475 while teammate Elaine Cornewell came in second at 37.300.

The Saints dominated on the floor exercise, with Amy Weilbaker coming in first and Cornewell second.

The Saints are coached by Rosemarie Nix.

Dwenger looks to win a regional title this Friday at Huntington North. The state meet is set for Saturday, March 11 at Ball State University.