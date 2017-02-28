Special Report: Battling heroin addiction

The heroin epidemic has made headlines all across the country here in the Fort Wayne area. The number of people, young and old, male and female, fighting addiction, is staggering.

Tonight on NewsChannel 15 at 6, Heather Herron introduces you to Trista Marsden, a young mother who’s battled drug and alcohol abuse nearly her entire adult life. She lost her job, her home, and her children. She decided to share her story in hopes of keeping others from making the same mistakes she did.

Watch her powerful story and share it with others.