Rep. Banks talks Trump speech to Congress, first 60 days in office

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Congressman Jim Banks (R-IN) witnessed his first presidential joint address to Congress Tuesday, two months after being sworn in as Indiana’s 3rd District Representative.

Banks spoke with NewsChannel 15 via FaceTime Tuesday night.

The first-term Congressman talked about witnessing his first presidential address to Congress as a sitting member of that body.

He also spoke about President Donald Trump’s plans for additional military spending, healthcare, helping American veterans, how his first 60 days in the House have gone, who he’s looking to for inspiration and his time spent with Vice President Mike Pence, the former Indiana Governor.

Click the video above to watch Banks’ interview via FaceTime from Washington, D.C.