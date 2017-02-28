Purdue drops Indiana, clinches share of Big Ten title

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) – Dakota Mathias scored 17 of his 19 points in the first half and Caleb Swanigan added 17 of his 21 in the second Tuesday night to lead No. 16 Purdue past Indiana 86-75 for a share of the Big Ten title.

The Boilermakers (24-6, 13-4) broke a tie with their rival by claiming a record 23rd conference championship.

James Blackmon Jr. scored 16 points for Indiana (16-14, 6-11), which has lost eight of 10.

The Hoosiers’ biggest problem — foul trouble.

After Indiana cut a 15-point deficit to four early in the second half, the Boilermakers went on a 10-2 run when Indiana’s top two centers both picked up their third foul.

The Hoosiers got as close as 57-51 with 10:07 left, but the Boilermakers answered with seven straight and pulled away.

Purdue has won seven of eight and has clinched the top seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

