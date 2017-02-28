Police search for suspect in Taser-threat robbery

Related Coverage FWPD investigate armed robbery at Family Dollar

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to find the suspect in a robbery at a south-side convenience store.

Police were called just after 7 p.m. Feb. 16 to the Family Dollar at 5307 Decatur Road, near Bishop Luers High School, on a report of an armed robbery there. According to a police report, a man walked into the store and stood behind a woman in line. After she paid, police said the suspect followed her outside and threatened to shock her with a Taser if she did not had over cash from her wallet.

The woman told police the man then “sparked” the Taser. The woman then handed over cash before the suspect drove off in a black Honda Element with a temporary paper plate.

Police said Tuesday the man was described as 30 years old, with a beard, wearing glasses, a grey hooded sweatshirt, jeans and white gym shoes. His image was captured on surveillance footage from the store.

Anyone that can identify this suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP (436-7867).