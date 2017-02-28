Photos show burglar inside LaGrange County restaurant

Photo of burglar inside Tiffany's Restaurant in Topeka provided by the LaGrange County Sheriff's Department.
TOPEKA, Ind. (WANE) The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department has released photos of a person who broke into a restaurant in Topeka early Sunday morning and stole several items.

The incident took place just after 4 a.m. at Tiffany’s Restaurant located at 414 East Lake Street. According to a news release from the sheriff’s department, the burglar took several security cameras, a laptop computer and $600 or so in loose change.

Anyone who might be able to identify the person in the pictures is asked to contact LaGrange County Communications Center at 260-463-7491 send a private message on the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.

