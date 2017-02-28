Photos show burglar inside LaGrange County restaurant

TOPEKA, Ind. (WANE) The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department has released photos of a person who broke into a restaurant in Topeka early Sunday morning and stole several items.

The incident took place just after 4 a.m. at Tiffany’s Restaurant located at 414 East Lake Street. According to a news release from the sheriff’s department, the burglar took several security cameras, a laptop computer and $600 or so in loose change.

Anyone who might be able to identify the person in the pictures is asked to contact LaGrange County Communications Center at 260-463-7491 send a private message on the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.