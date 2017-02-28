Pet of the Week: 2/28/17

Thor is a 7-year-old neutered male, black brindle and brown Pit Bull Terrier.

He has been at the shelter since Feb. 6.

More about Thor:

Thor has led somewhat of a transient life, moved from address to address and returned to his owner more than a handful of times. After Thor came to Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control with a severe limp, radiographs showed he suffered from a mangled right leg and hip, likely from some sort of trauma. Ultimately, when the fractures healed incorrectly and his right leg was unable to bear the weight of his body, Thor’s leg was amputated with financial help from the Angel Fund. Despite his tough life, Thor is still the same sweet loving dog who likes to cuddle, and he is ready for a permanent home. Thor is 55 lbs. and already knows how to sit, shake and come. He enjoys playing with toys and cuddling.