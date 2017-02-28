Komets forward Trevor Cheek named ECHL Player of Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The ECHL announced Tuesday that Komet forward Trevor Cheek has been named the Sher-Wood Hockey ECHL Player of the week for Feb. 20-26. Cheek potted seven goals and added two assists for nine points in the four games played as he helped the Komets post a 3-0-1 record for week 20 of 2016-17.

The Vancouver, Washington native had points in each game to extend his point-scoring streak to five games (8g, 2a). Cheek assisted on the game-tying goal Wednesday against Quad City to send the game into extra time. He scored a pair of goals in the Komets 5-1 win at Indy Friday and logged his first pro hat trick in a 6-0 victory over Wichita Saturday.

Sunday the skater registered two goals and an assist for his fourth three-point game of the year and notched his second game winning goal of the week in a 4-3 win over Wheeling. Cheek has scored 15 goals and 25 points in 22 games with the Komets this season. He also skated 20 AHL games with Tucson scoring three assists.

Cheek appeared in 28 games with the Komets last season scoring 17 goals and 25 points for ECHL career totals of 32 goals, 18 assists and 50 points in 50 games.

This is the second ECHL Player of the Week honor for Cheek this season after winning the award earlier in the year for the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 2016.

The Komets are idle this week until the Wheeling Nailers return for a double-header weekend Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 5pm to finish the season series. The Komets lead the series 2-1-0 after Sunday’s 4-3 home win over the Nailers.