FWCS taking applications for board member opening

Related Coverage GiaQuinta resigning from school board, making room for new leaders

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Fort Wayne Community Schools board is accepting applications for an opening on the directorate.

Board Vice President Mark GiaQuinta announced last week plans to step down from his at-large seat effective April 1. As such, the board must find a replacement to serve out his term, which expires at the end of 2018.

Those interested in the applying for the open seat must live within the FWCS boundaries for at least one year, be at least 21 years old and be a registered voter. If employed by FWCS, applicants must resign employment if they are appointed.

Applications must be submitted on or before March 13 to Board President Julie Hollingsworth in care of Barbara Trout, Clerk of the Board, Fort Wayne Community Schools, 1200 S. Clinton St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802, or e-mail barbara.trout@fwcs.k12.in.us.

Written applications should include qualifications, background and skills that would assist the Board in reaching the district’s mission and mission, as well as knowledge and experience with Fort Wayne Community Schools.

GiaQuinta served on the board for 10 years, nine as president. He told NewsChannel 15 last week that he is stepping down to make room for new leaders, but said he hoped to volunteer with the Fort Wayne Community Schools Foundation and take on special projects for the district.