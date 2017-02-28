Former MLB All-Star Ned Garver passes away at 91

BRYAN, Ohio (WANE) – Ney, Ohio native Ned Garver, a former major league pitcher, has passed away at the age of 91.

Garver died in Bryan, Ohio on Sunday.

He is best known for his fantastic season in 1951. That year with the St. Louis Browns he became to only pitcher in American League history to win at least 20 games for a team that lost at least 100 times. The Browns finished 52-102 that season while Garver tallied a 20-12 record on the mound. That season he also started the MLB All-Star game played in Detroit for the American League. Also a talented hitter, Garver posted a .305 batting average that season and was runner-up for A.L. Most Valuable Player behind Yankees catcher Yogi Berra.

Garver pitched 14 seasons in the big leagues racking up a 129-157 record with an ERA of 3.73.