WHITLEY CO., Ind (WANE) A fire engulfed a home near Columbia City Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to the 900 block of W 200 N on a reported house fire.

Crews were able to get the fire under control, but the structure is a total loss.

A relative of the homeowner told NewsChannel 15 a baby crying alerted the people inside to the fire.

This story will be updated when more information is available.