Ex-racer Stewart renting Indiana home for hunting, fishing

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — Retired NASCAR driver Tony Stewart is starting to rent out his Indiana home and 414-acre property for hunting and fishing excursions.

FILE – In this Sept. 13, 2014, file photo, Tony Stewart looks out from his garage during practice for the NASCAR Sprint Cup series auto race at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill. a dirt track last month in upstate New York. (AP Photo/Paul J. Bergstrom, File)

Stewart gained county approval in December for commercial use of his Hidden Hollow Ranch near his hometown of Columbus.

Stewart tells The (Columbus) Republic that a sporting goods company has reserved the property for this spring’s turkey hunting season. He says some fishing excursions might be sold for 2017, but deer hunting is likely a few years away.

Stewart says he’s only at the house about 20 days a year. Those renting the house will have to undergo background checks.

The 16,781-square foot home was built in 2011, has six bedrooms and a bowling alley. Stewart won three Cup Series championships before retiring as a driver last year.

 

