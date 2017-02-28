DeKalb’s Leigha Brown named Indiana Junior All-Star

INDIANAPOLIS – Nineteen players have been selected for the IndyStar Indiana girls Junior All-Stars for 2017.

Players in the core group include Angel Baker of Pike, Jenasae Bishop of East Chicago Central, Nia Clark of Ben Davis, Amy Dilk of Carmel, Katlyn Gilbert of Heritage Christian and Kayana Traylor of Martinsville.

The North group players are Leigha Brown of DeKalb, Emily Kiser of Noblesville, Brooke McKinley of Northridge, Keya Patton of Cathedral, Taylor Ramey of North Central and Blake Smith of Carmel. In addition, Ajah Stallings of North Central was chosen to the North group, but she will be unable to play in the games in June as she will be recovering from a surgery at that time.

The South group players are Mackenzie Blazek of Whiteland, Cassidy Hardin of Center Grove, Cali Nolot of North Harrison, Rachel Stewart of Eastern (Pekin), Kyra Whitaker of Greensburg and Michaela White of Pike.

The coaches for the Junior All-Stars have not yet been announced.

The Junior All-Stars will play two games against the IndyStar.com Indiana All-Star senior girls. Those games tentatively are set for June 6 and June 8 at sites to be announced later.

The players listed as core group players will play in both games. The players listed as North group players will join the core group for one game, and the players listed as South group players will join the core group for the other game. It is not yet know which date will include the North and South players.

The Indiana senior All-Stars will play the Kentucky senior All-Stars on June 10 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis and on June 11 at Central Hardin High School in Elizabethtown, Ky.

The Junior All-Star team is determined by the 22-member Indiana Basketball Coaches Association all-state panel in conjunction with its selection of the IBCA/Subway Underclass All-State Team. The selection process allows all IBCA-member head coaches to nominate players through the IBCA all-state process. Representatives from 16 regional areas from across the state plus six district representatives from the three IHSAA districts (two each from District 1, District 2 and District 3) then meet to review those recommendations, vote and finalize the selections.

The IBCA/Subway girls basketball Senior All-State and Underclass All-State teams for 2017 will be released later this week.

A list of those chosen as 2017 girls Junior All-Stars follows.

2017 INDIANA JUNIOR ALL-STARS

CORE GROUP

Name, Height, Pos., School

Angel Baker, 5-8, G, Pike

Jenasae Bishop, 5-8, G, East Chicago Central

Nia Clark, 5-9, G, Ben Davis

Amy Dilk, 5-10, G, Carmel

Katlyn Gilbert, 5-10, G, Heritage Christian

Kayana Traylor, 5-9, G, Martinsville



NORTH GROUP

Name, Height, Pos., School

Leigha Brown, 6-1, G, DeKalb

Emily Kiser, 6-3, F, Noblesville

Brooke McKinley, 5-10, G, Northridge

Keya Patton, 5-7, G, Cathedral

Taylor Ramey, 5-6, G, North Central

Blake Smith, 6-3, F, Carmel

* Ajah Stallings, 5-7, G, North Central

SOUTH GROUP

Name, Height, Pos., School, PPG

Mackenzie Blazek, 6-2, C, Whiteland

Cassidy Hardin, 5-10, G, Center Grove

Cali Nolot, 5-8, G, North Harrison

Rachel Stewart, 5-9, G, Eastern (Pekin)

Kyra Whitaker, 5-7, G, Greensburg

Michaela White, 6-0, F, Pike