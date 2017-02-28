Defiance County man accused of raping a minor

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) Deputies with the Defiance County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Sherwood, Ohio man on Monday on one count of felony rape.

Jimmy Pelliccia, 57, is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with minors under the age of 13. He is scheduled to appear Wednesday in Defiance Municipal Court according to a press release issued Tuesday morning by Sheriff Douglas J. Engel.

Pelliccia’s case file will be reviewed by Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray’s Office before being presented to the Defiance County Grand Jury according to Sheriff Engel.

No other specifics about the case were included in the press release.