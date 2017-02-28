Deaths of Delphi girls hit local teen hard

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The summer before Hayden Croston entered the 5th grade, his family moved to Delphi. And that’s where he met Liberty German. The two became close friends. “She cared about other people a lot. She enjoyed going outside. She enjoyed being with her friends. Every chance she got she’d be with her friends,” said Hayden.

A year and a half ago, Hayden and his family moved to Fort Wayne. But he stayed in touch with his childhood friend. The news of her death was devastating. “Made me sad. Just wanted to curl up in a ball,” said Hayden.

His mother Stacey didn’t know Liberty, but still keeps in touch with friends in Delphi. “Delphi was our home for a year and a half, and it felt like home. And I’m just really sorry they’re going through what they’re going through. I wish we could somehow bring comfort to them, but I want them to know that our thoughts and prayers are with them,” said Stacey Croston.