Columbia City teen is invited guest to Pres. Trump’s speech

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – President Donald Trump will address a joint session of congress Tuesday night. It’s common for members of Congress to invite a guest. A Columbia City teen is getting that honor. He’ll be going as the guest of U.S. Representative Jim Banks.

When NewsChannel 15 spoke to James Romano over Facetime Tuesday afternoon he had barely been in the nation’s capital for three hours. He said he’s taking it all in, but he’s looking forward to bringing stories and a new perspective back to his classmates at Canterbury High School.

“A lot of them are jealous,” Romano said. “A lot didn’t believe me that I was actually going.”

Romano isn’t even old enough to vote. That doesn’t stop his growing interest in politics. He’s found a good friend in U.S. Representative Jim Banks.

“I’ve been good friends with Rep. Banks,” Romano said. “He’s always been a good mentor to me especially given my interest in politics.”

So, when it came time for President Donald Trump’s address to Congress Banks thought of Romano.

“I got a letter in the mail with the invitation to this great event, great opportunity,” Romano said. “I saw it and I just texted [Banks] and thanked him so much.”

Romano admits it’s exciting seeing some big names in Congress face to face. However, his attention will be on the President in front of him Tuesday night.

“I just want a message for the future,” Romano said. “Maybe for him to lay out his plans for the future. Certainly what he expects for the future of America.”

Romano will head back to Indiana on Thursday with plenty of stories to share with this classmates.

“I’m very excited to share what I picked up on in the speech, and what else I saw in Washington,” Romano said.