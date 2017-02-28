2/28 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

IHSAA Basketball

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L        Pts    Prv
1.  New  Albany  (6)                21-3      206    2
2.  Warren  Central  (1)        21-2      187    4
3.  Logansport  (2)                23-1      185    3
  4.  Ft.  Wayne  North  (1)      21-2      166    1   
5.  McCutcheon  (1)                21-2      136    6
6.  Carmel                                18-4      125    5
7.  Indpls  N.  Central          20-4      114    7
8.  Castle  (1)                        20-3      105    8
9.  Crown  Point                      20-3      53      10
10.  S.  Bend  Riley                  19-2      47      NR
Others receiving votes:
Homestead 41. Indpls Ben Davis 19. Floyd Central 17. Connersville 13. Hamilton Southeastern 13. Valparaiso 7. S. Bend Adams 6.
Class 3A
W-L      Pts    Prv
1.  Culver  Academy  (6)          19-2    216    1
2.  NorthWood  (2)                    20-2    194    2
3.  Brownstown  (1)                  21-2    181    3
4.  Indianapolis  Attucks      18-4    158    4
5.  Ev.  Bosse  (1)                    15-7    126    T5
6.  Twin  Lakes                          19-3    121    T5
7.  Griffith                              20-3    112    7
8.  Indpls  Manual  (2)            17-6    89      10
9.  Tri-West                              20-3    85      8
10.  Salem                                    20-2    82      9
Others receiving votes:
Andrean 28. Indpls Park Tudor 16. Ft. Wayne Luers 12. Northwestern 12. Hammond 8.
Class 2A
W-L        Pts    Prv
1.  Providence  (8)                20-2      228    1
2.  Barr-Reeve  (2)                21-2      206    2
3.  Oak  Hill  (1)                    19-3      200    3
4.  Northeastern                    19-5      147    4
5.  Linton-Stockton              20-4      120    7
6.  Indpls  Broad  Ripple      17-5      111    5
7.  Indpls  Howe  (1)              16-8      94      6
  8.  Southwood                          18-4      85      8 
9.  Henryville                        19-5      66      9
10.  Shenandoah                        18-4      55      NR
Others receiving votes:
Monroe Central 36. Cloverdale 29. Crawford Co. 17. Indpls Scecina 12. Lapel 9. Westview 7. Frankton 6. Gary Roosevelt 6. Wapahani 6.
Class 1A
W-L        Pts    Prv
1.  Lafayette  Catholic  (3)      17-6      210    1
2.  Tri-County  (4)                      21-2      202    2
3.  Tindley  (4)                            17-5      200    3
4.  Clinton  Prairie  (1)            20-3      165    5
5.  Wood  Memorial                        18-5      140    6
6.  Oldenburg                                20-3      139    4
7.  Ft.  Wayne  Blackhawk            15-9      112    7
8.  S.  Newton                                18-5      94      9
9.  Bethesda  Christian              19-4      58      T10
10.  Oregon-Davis                          17-6      30      8
Others receiving votes:
W. Washington 20. Loogootee 19. Indpls Arlington 18. Gary 21st Century 16. Pioneer 9. New Washington 8.

