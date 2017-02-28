2/28 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. New Albany (6) 21-3 206 2
2. Warren Central (1) 21-2 187 4
3. Logansport (2) 23-1 185 3
4. Ft. Wayne North (1) 21-2 166 1
5. McCutcheon (1) 21-2 136 6
6. Carmel 18-4 125 5
7. Indpls N. Central 20-4 114 7
8. Castle (1) 20-3 105 8
9. Crown Point 20-3 53 10
10. S. Bend Riley 19-2 47 NR
Others receiving votes:
Homestead 41. Indpls Ben Davis 19. Floyd Central 17. Connersville 13. Hamilton Southeastern 13. Valparaiso 7. S. Bend Adams 6.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Culver Academy (6) 19-2 216 1
2. NorthWood (2) 20-2 194 2
3. Brownstown (1) 21-2 181 3
4. Indianapolis Attucks 18-4 158 4
5. Ev. Bosse (1) 15-7 126 T5
6. Twin Lakes 19-3 121 T5
7. Griffith 20-3 112 7
8. Indpls Manual (2) 17-6 89 10
9. Tri-West 20-3 85 8
10. Salem 20-2 82 9
Others receiving votes:
Andrean 28. Indpls Park Tudor 16. Ft. Wayne Luers 12. Northwestern 12. Hammond 8.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Providence (8) 20-2 228 1
2. Barr-Reeve (2) 21-2 206 2
3. Oak Hill (1) 19-3 200 3
4. Northeastern 19-5 147 4
5. Linton-Stockton 20-4 120 7
6. Indpls Broad Ripple 17-5 111 5
7. Indpls Howe (1) 16-8 94 6
8. Southwood 18-4 85 8
9. Henryville 19-5 66 9
10. Shenandoah 18-4 55 NR
Others receiving votes:
Monroe Central 36. Cloverdale 29. Crawford Co. 17. Indpls Scecina 12. Lapel 9. Westview 7. Frankton 6. Gary Roosevelt 6. Wapahani 6.
Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Lafayette Catholic (3) 17-6 210 1
2. Tri-County (4) 21-2 202 2
3. Tindley (4) 17-5 200 3
4. Clinton Prairie (1) 20-3 165 5
5. Wood Memorial 18-5 140 6
6. Oldenburg 20-3 139 4
7. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 15-9 112 7
8. S. Newton 18-5 94 9
9. Bethesda Christian 19-4 58 T10
10. Oregon-Davis 17-6 30 8
Others receiving votes:
W. Washington 20. Loogootee 19. Indpls Arlington 18. Gary 21st Century 16. Pioneer 9. New Washington 8.
