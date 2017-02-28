2/28 Boys Sectionals – Opening Night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 4A no. 4 North Side was pushed by DeKalb but the Legends avoided a first-round upset at Charger Fieldhouse 56-49 as boys basketball sectional action tipped off on Tuesday night.

The Legends were led by Davontae Kinnie and Brandon Johnson with 15 points apiece while Keion Brooks Jr. added 10. Logan Kruse paced the Barons with 16 points while Isaac Brown added 15. The Legends advance to face Northrop at 6 p.m. Friday in the sectional semifinals.

In the nightcap at Charger Fieldhouse host Carroll bested East Noble 75-64. Senior Jacob Redding poured in 27 points to lead the Chargers while Arius Jones and Anthony Martin each tallied 12. Drew Devers led East Noble with 17 points, Brandon Nichols and Hayden Jones each netted 15, while Ali Ali added 13 for the Knights. Carroll advances to face Snider at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

In 4A action at Wayne High School it was Muncie Central edging Jay County 40-36 in the first game of the night. Trenton Hatfield paced the Bearcats with 13 points while Jason Schlosser led the Patriots with 11. Muncie Central will face Huntington North at 6 p.m. on Friday.

In the late game at Wayne it was 4A no. 11 Homestead beating SAC rival South Side84-67. Jack Ferguson led the Spartans with 32 while Brandon Durnell chipped in 26 and Sam Buck 12. Mikale Stevenson led the Archers with 30 points while Courtney Shorter scored. 15. Homestead advances to face Wayne at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.

Down in Decatur it took a buzzer-beater but Mississinewa topped Heritage 26-24 to advance. Mississinewa will play Bishop Luers at 6 p.m. on Friday.

In the second game at Bellmont High School the host Braves fell to Columbia City 56-29. Mitchell Wilson led the Eagles with 21 while Parker Hazen added 15. The Eagles advance to face Norwell at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

At Paul Bateman Gymnasium in Garrett it was Bishop Dwenger drubbing Leo 66-30 in the first game of the night. The Saints had a balanced night offensively, with Campbell Donovan leading the way with 13 points while Nick Passino added 12 and Conlan Martin 11. Leo was led by Jeremy Davison with 10 points. Dwenger advances to face New Haven at 6 p.m. on Friday.

In the late game at Garrett, Angola topped Concordia 56-28. Angola will play Garrett at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

In 3A play at Wawasee High School the host Warriors bested rival Tippecanoe Valley 41-37. Wawasee moves on to play West Noble at 6 p.m. Friday.

In the night game at Wawasee 3A no. 2 NorthWood knocked out Lakeland 78-35. The Panthers move on to face Fairfield at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

2A sectional action out in Woodburn saw Churubusco upend South Adams 72-51 in the night’s only game. The Eagles advances to face Woodlan at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Down at Oak Hill in 2A play it was Manchester edging Cass 57-56. The Squires move on to play Rochester at 6 p.m. Friday.

2A action at Westview High School saw Bremen knock out Prairie Heights 61-43. Bremen will now play LaVille at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

In 1A action at Bethany Christian High School 1A no. 7 Blackhawk Christian rolled over Elkhart Christian Academy 83-66 in the first game of the night. The Braves will now face Lakeland Christian at 6 p.m. on Friday.

In the late game at Bethany it was Lakewood Park Christian holding on to beat Bethany 59-51. The Panthers will now play Hamilton at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

1A sectional play down at Wes-Del saw Southern Wells – the only northeast Indiana team in sectional field – fall to Liberty Christian 73-45.