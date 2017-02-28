2-county chase ends in crash, driver ejected

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A man was seriously hurt after he was ejected from a SUV to end a two-county chase with police Tuesday morning.

Around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Kosciusko County Sheriff’s deputies were called in on a chase that involved Elkhart County police. Dispatchers in that county said an officer was chasing a tan 2005 Mercury Montego SUV south on State Road 19 from Kosciusko County Road 1350 North.

Police then learned the Montego crashed into a field and its driver had been ejected.

Kosciusko County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Chad Hill said deputies arrived and found 23-year-old Joshua Alexander Wardlow of South Bend had tried to pass a vehicle during the chase when he lost control of his SUV. The vehicle sped off the west side of S.R. 19, slammed into a utility pole and rolled multiple times, Hill said.

Wardlow was ejected. He was airlifted to a South Bend hospital in serious condition.

Hill said that Wardlow had been in some sort of “road-rage” incident near the intersection of State Road 19 and State Road 119. Nappanee Police first tried to pull him over in the town, Hill said.

Wardlow will be charged after he is released from the hospital.