Ziffles to take BBQ mobile with a food truck

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) After three decades of serving up award-winning BBQ in Fort Wayne, Ziffles is on the move – literally.

Ziffles has announced it will send a food truck onto Fort Wayne streets in the coming weeks. Ziffles Zip n Go will serve “what we’ve always been known for at Ziffles,” including ribs, pulled pork and chicken fresh and made-to-order, truck owner Autumn Dennis told NewsChannel 15.

Dennis, the daughter of Todd and Marcia, who opened Ziffles in 1987 as a carry-out BBQ shop before moving to their current location in Georgetown Square, said for years her family has fielded suggestions from the community about opening another location on the city’s northwest or southwest sides. She said with a food truck, residents from all over can enjoy the BBQ.

“We’ve been a local restaurant for 30 years and my parents are such genuinely great people that the people of Fort Wayne just flock to and they’re willingness to help the families and communities here,” said Dennis. “We would get a lot of suggestions, like ‘You should do Ziffles on Dupont (Road)’ or ‘You should do Ziffles southwest,’ so we went with, if we do a mobile food truck, Ziffles can be all over Fort Wayne.”

The food truck will serve quarter-slabs of slow-cooked ribs, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken sandwiches and salads. Dennis said the menu will also include specialty items like the “Boss Hog,” a spin on Ziffles famed “Hog Trough” that will stuff french fries, pulled pork, slaw and BBQ sauce inside a cheddar jalapeño wrap. A gourmet brownie of the week will also be featured.

Everything will be prepared on the truck to order.

Dennis said final health department inspection (and weather) pending, the truck will make its first outing March 15 at Dana Corp., where it will serve lunch to employees. Its first public outing will be the following day at Lunch on the Plaza in downtown Fort Wayne. Dennis said the truck will be at The Landing every Friday and Saturday night.

The truck will also be available for catering and corporate events, she said.

Check out the Zip n Go menu here.