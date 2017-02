Related Coverage Homestead captures 4A state title with 61-54 win over Pike

HHS In Depth, Homestead’s TV department, on Sunday posted the postgame locker room speech by girls basketball coach Rod Parker after his Spartans won the 4A state title with a 61-54 victory over Pike Saturday night.

Homestead will celebrate the program’s first state title on Monday with a pep rally and assembly in the main gym.