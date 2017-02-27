WANE says goodbye to Jessica Starbard

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) After two years at WANE-TV, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter Jessica Starbard is heading home to Boston.

Jessica joined NewsChannel 15 back in February of 2015 after working as a sports anchor/reporter at WBKB in Alpena, Michigan. A 2013 graduate of Northeastern University, Jessica interned with MLB Productions, New England Sports Network (NESN) and WHDH, the NBC affiliate in Boston. She was born and raised in Lynn, Massachusetts, and says her love of sports comes from growing up near one of the best sports cities in the world. She is a passionate, Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics, and – don’t hold it against her – Patriots fan.

Jessica gives 110% every day and always brightened the newsroom at WANE with her contagious smile and laugh. Her hardworking attitude and passion for sports storytelling will be missed by all. Jess’ parting thoughts:

“First, I want to thank you, the viewers. You welcomed me in with open arms. I cannot thank you enough for all of the kind words you have said to me over the past few years. They have really brightened up days where I was tired or stressed. Thank you for always watching. Second, I want to thank the players, coaches, and teams I have covered. From state championships to national championships, I have been so blessed with great games in my two years here. Thank you for letting me tell your stories. I will carry all of them with me for the rest of my life. Finally, I want to thank my incredible WANE family. I really mean that when I say ‘family.’ From Thanksgivings to vacations, I have had some of the most incredible experiences of my life with people I was lucky enough to work alongside. That also includes the people behind the camera who work so hard to make NewsChannel 15 number one. I don’t know what I would have done without you guys. Thank you, thank you, thank you, Fort Wayne. It’s been an incredible journey.”

Andy McDonnell will take over the Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter helm from Jessica.