Uthoff emerging for Mad Ants after Bentil’s departure

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Jarrod Uthoff is making the most of his opportunities.

The forward scored 28 points for the Mad Ants on Saturday including a clutch three-pointer in the final moments to lead Fort Wayne to the victory over Erie. It’s another point of progress for Uthoff who has now topped 20 points in the past two outings.

“I’m getting more comfortable and my true self is coming out more and more,” Uthoff said Monday.

With Ben Bentil recently signing a 10-day contract with the Dallas Mavericks, Uthoff is gaining extra minutes on the court. His versatility makes the Mad Ants tough to defend.

“He’s a mismatch problem for other opponents at the 5,” head coach Steve Gansey said. “He had him playing the stretch-5 and he’s really embraced his role.”