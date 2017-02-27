Tech Falls to Taylor in Series Finale

UPLAND, Ind. – The Indiana Tech baseball team saw its six-game winning streak snapped on Monday evening as they fell to regional rival Taylor, 4-3, in the series finale at Winterholter Fielder.

Keith Tatum gave the Warriors a lead in the top of the first with a single to left to score Charlie Sipe, but the Trojans would come back with runs in the second and fourth to take a 2-1 lead. Chris Gaynor would answer the call though in the sixth with a single to center to plate Branson Dossen and David Barksdale and give Tech a 3-2 lead.

Taylor would start a rally in the bottom of the eighth though, to retake the lead. After an RBI double from Brian Fields tied the game up at three, leadoff man Josh Lane would lay down a suicide squeeze with two outs in the inning to push across the game-winning run while the hosts sent the Orange and Black down in order in the top of the ninth.

Cody Kellar went four innings to get a no-decision, allowing two runs on six hits, while Jared Harvey took the loss after allowing two runs on a hit and two walks. Sipe and Dossen would both steal a base while Tatum and Gaynor had two hits apiece.

Tech (11-4) returns to action this weekend as they head to Portsmouth, Ohio for the Al Oliver Classic, hosted by Shawnee State. The Warriors will take on the host Bears Friday with first pitch scheduled for 12 p.m. from Branch Rickey Park.