INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Saint Francis surrendered a lead in the final minute to as the Cougars fall in the Crossroads League title game to Marian, 59-57.

Following two late turnovers by Saint Francis, Knights’ Jessica Almeida banked in the winning bucket with 3.6 seconds remaining in the game.

Lauren Brycar led the way for the Cougars as she scored 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds.