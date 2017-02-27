Rotary Club to host Big Easy Feast on Fat Tuesday

(Fort Wayne, Ind.) WANE – Members of the Downtown Fort Wayne Rotary Club stopped by First News Sunday to talk about the Big Easy Feast that they are planning for Tuesday. The event will raise funds for a lighted fountain for the Riverfront Fort Wayne development site.

Tickets are $30 and are available online. Both Lunch and a Dinner options will be available at the Lincoln Event Center at Parkview Field. Lunch will be served from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and dinner will be open from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Menu: Select one item from each category

Entree:

Roast Beef Po’Boy – Bottom roast in seasoned gravy, topped with mayonnaise, provolone cheese, shredded iceberg lettuce, and tomato and pickle slices

Muffaletta – White ciabatta roll with provolone cheese, capicola, salami, prosciutto, ham and topped with an olive salad muffaletta spread

Soup:

Shrimp / seafood gumbo

Chicken / Andouille sausage

Sides:

Red beans & rice

Dirty rice

Dessert:

King cake

Beignets