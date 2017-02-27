Reward up to $96,000 for information in deaths of 2 Indiana girls

DELPHI, Ind. (WANE) – The reward for information that could lead to the arrest of a suspect in the murders of two teen girls was raised to $96,000, the Indiana State Police Dept. said Monday.

Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14, were both found dead in a wooded area on the afternoon of February 14 near the Delphi Historic Trail, approximately 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Law enforcement is investigating the case as a double homicide.

The reward increase came after a flurry of donations from the public and businesses.

There have been approximately 8,800 tips received via phone and email. Approximately 1,000 of those tips have come in since Saturday afternoon, according to a press release from state police. Meanwhile, investigators have moved to a larger headquarters to accommodate the expanding investigation.

The Indiana State Police Alliance has established an account for individuals or businesses who want to donate to the Delphi Reward Fund. Checks should be made payable to the Indiana State Police Alliance Foundation. “Delphi Reward” should be written on the memo line. Donations can be mailed to 1415 Shelby Street, Indianapolis, IN, 46203.

f you have any information, the tip line for this case is now being handled by the FBI: 1-800-225-5324 (800-CALLFBI). Callers will have to follow a few prompts to report their information. Information is also being accepted through email at Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com. Information can be submitted anonymously.