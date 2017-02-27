PHOTOS: Winners, and almost-winners, at 2017 Oscars

Mahershala Ali poses in the press room with the award for best actor in a supporting role for "Moonlight" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Viola Davis accepts the award for best actress in a supporting role for "Fences" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Emma Stone accepts the award for best actress in a leading role for "La La Land" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Casey Affleck poses in the press room with the award for best actor in a leading role for "Manchester by the Sea" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Ryan Gosling reacts as the true winner of best picture is announced at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. It was originally announced that "La La Land" won, but the winner was actually, "Moonlight." (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)