Neighbors say they’re not opposed to selling flood-prone home in buyout

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new grant from FEMA could help address flooding concerns. Indiana’s Department of Homeland Security was given $676,000 in federal grants to buy flood-prone homes and tear them down in Decatur and Fort Wayne. Four of them are in Fort Wayne.

Paulina Wright and her daughter Tammy have their share of flood stories.

“I mean there’s a lot of work and details and you’re wading in this four foot water that’s up to your thighs. You know, what’s in it? It’s disgusting, it’s nasty; you have no idea,” Tammy Bryant said.

“We had to redo everything under the house and that costs you money,” Wright said.

Wright says she was told that if there were ever more grants to demolish homes in flood prone areas her son’s, where she lives, could be next in line. And she’s not opposed. “I don’t understand why there’s so much water out here. Except for they had to reroute or do something themselves.”

Three of the homes the city has their eye on are around the Junk Ditch, areas near Ardmore, Freeman and Taylor. But not everyone jumps at the idea of selling. “It’s difficult to give up the home that you’ve lived in and for some people who’ve lived there a long time it’s not an easy decision to just go,” Suarez said.

If it comes down to it, Wright’s family could soon be making the decision.

“It’s just a big hassle and it takes a month or two to even get back on track,” Bryant said.

It could take a couple months for appraisals to be done and home owners to approve.