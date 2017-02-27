NAACP supports area black churches in HIV/AIDS fight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The NAACP hosted a workshop and luncheon to support black churches and pastors in the fight against HIV/AIDS Monday.

The event, Black Church & HIV: The Social Justice Imperative was held at Eddie Merlot’s on Illinois Road.

“The goal of the workshop and outreach program is to engage and support churches in the fight against HIV/AIDS by promoting advocacy, community mobilization and education and training,” Linda Brooks, local NAACP’s Health Committee chairperson said in a press release.

According to the press release, the national HIV/AIDS outreach program began in 2011, after a research team commissioned by NAACP conducted focus groups in 11 major cities and determined that black churches could play a key role in helping in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Allen County Board of Health statistics indicated that neighborhoods in the 46803 and 46806 zip codes reported a very high rate of cases of HIV/AIDS in 2015 and 2016, the press release said.

For more information about the program call Linda Brooks, Health Chair (313) 434-6549 or NAACP office (260) 421-2836.