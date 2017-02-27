More than 300,000 in Indiana sign up for ‘Do Not Call’ list

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – A total of 332,748 Indiana residents signed for the “Do Not Call” list in Indiana ahead of February 21, the first of four deadlines this year.

The “Do Not Call/Do Not Answer” campaign began on February 8 and serves as a blueprint to combat unwanted phone calls from telemarketers as well as criminals trying to scam people. The list registrations more than tripled from the same time last year when a total of only 94,465 state residents signed up, according to a press release.

Even if you are registered on the list, it is likely you’ll still receive some phone calls from random, unknown numbers. Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill said that the easiest way to avoid dealing with those phone calls – whether it’s a telemarketer or someone trying to rip you off with a scam – is by simply ignoring the phone call.

The next deadline to register for the list is May 16.

Hill said “if you don’t sign up, it’s a green light to the people who do follow the rules to simply call you and inundate you with a number of calls.

Indiana residents who still need to sign up for the “Do Not Call” list can call 888-834-9969 or visit IndianaConsumer.com.