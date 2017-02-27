Indiana House approves so-called ‘abortion reversal’ bill

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana House has approved a measure on a so-called ‘abortion reversal’ procedure despite concerns from both sides of the aisle that the method hasn’t been sufficiently vetted.

Under Republican Rep. Rob Bacon’s measure, the State Health Department would create a form for abortion providers to provide to women considering drug-induced abortions. It would give women information on potentially stopping the procedure midway through, with a disclaimer that no medical studies have confirmed it’s possible.

Supporters argue the information could give a woman a chance to save her baby. But critics, including some anti-abortion Republican women, contend it’s irresponsible to promote a procedure that hasn’t been scientifically proven to work.

The measure passed 53-41 Monday, with 17 Republicans voting against it, The bill now goes to the Senate.