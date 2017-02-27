Huntington theater getting new life as concert venue

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The New Huntington Theater is getting new life as a concert venue.

This theater was built in 1904 and has been a landmark in downtown Huntington for more than 100 years.

“Once you walk into this venue it’s very exciting and it’s very iconic,” Mid-American Entertainment CEO Allen Helms said.

Many residents remember the days it showed movies on the silver screen.

“When I was a kid we used to go to the movies there,” resident Larry Heister said.

It’s been home to many different businesses over the years. Most recently a dinner theater and the inside was recently renovated. Now, Mid-American Entertainment is transforming it into a music lover’s dream.

“We’re looking at turning it into a full-time bar and concert venue,” Helms said. “Any genre, any style and we’re looking to eventually, once we get into the lease part, we’re going to start bringing in national acts through Huntington.”

Helms said the company will lease the building for a few months before committing to a long-term lease. Residents said they’re excited to see the marquee lit up again.

“I actually think it’s a great idea,” resident Maggie Gottfried said. “Huntington is kind of dying down and doesn’t have a lot to do for the younger generations.”

Residents also want it to stay true to the city’s history.

“Huntington doesn’t have a whole lot going on,” resident Kye Young said. “It would be nice to have something new. If they could do their best to keep it looking old style on the outside to keep with our towns heritage.”

Helms said they’re excited to be a part of Huntington’s downtown.

“We’re excited to breathe new life into it and give it a new era of history,” Helms said.

The first event is scheduled for March 25 with four bands scheduled to play. To find out more information about the upcoming events click here.