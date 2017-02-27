Good Samaritan rescues two from frigid Fish Lake

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WANE) Two people were saved by Good Samaritan Sunday night after their canoe overturned on Fish Lake. At around 7 p.m. Brandon Heidorn and Jessica Searls were in a canoe on Fish Lake when for an unknown reason, the boat overturned, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

A Good Samaritan heard Heirdorn and Searls crying for help. The DNR said the man was able to rescue the two by paddling out to them with a kayak and bringing them safely to shore.

Heirdorn and Searls were airlifted to a Fort Wayne because of hypothermia.

Indiana Conservation Officers are still investigating.