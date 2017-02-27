Bomb squad investigates ‘suspicious box’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Explosives officers investigated a “suspicious box” just east of downtown Fort Wayne mid-morning Monday.

Police were called around 10 a.m. Monday on a report of a suspicious vehicle along the 900 block of Lake Avenue, at the intersection with St. Joseph Boulevard just east of downtown Fort Wayne. Dispatchers would only say the officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle.

Fort Wayne Police spokesman Michael Joyner told NewsChannel 15 that the department’s bomb squad found a “suspicious box” at the scene. Joyner called it “nothing remarkable.”

A bomb squad officer in full explosives gear could be seen poking at the package in the middle of Lake Avenue. It was yanked to the side of the road by the agent with a rope.

Officers at the scene did not say what was inside the package or how it was handled.

Lake Avenue was closed to traffic during the investigation. The scene was cleared before 11 a.m.