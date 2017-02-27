60-year sentence for abduction, slaying of Indiana toddler

SPENCER, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for killing a 15-month-old girl after kidnapping her from a relative’s home.

An Owen County judge accepted a plea agreement Monday for 23-year-old Kyle Parker of Spencer that dropped rape and other charges against him.

Prosecutors say Parker drank whiskey with Shaylyn Ammerman’s uncle on March 23 then waited until the family fell asleep in the Spencer home before abducting, raping and killing the toddler. He pleaded guilty on Feb. 3 to murder and kidnapping.

Judge Lori Thatcher Quillen said while many in the rural community wanted Parker to stand trial and face a sentence of life without parole, the risk was too great that he might not be convicted.

