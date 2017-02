FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one person critically hurt.

Dispatch confirmed police responded to the 600 block of Putnam Street at 5:30 p.m. Monday on report of the stabbing.

The victim was taken the hospital. No other information is known at this time, including whether or not police have any suspects.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.