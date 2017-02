FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A crash between a semi and a car left one person seriously hurt.

Police were dispatched to the scene in the 2700 block of West State Boulevard around 6 p.m. Monday between Lindenwood Avenue and Lakeview Drive.

The crash victim was taken to the hospital. It is not clear which vehicle the victim was in.

No other information is known at this time, including what caused the crash. Check back for updates.