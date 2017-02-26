Uthoff’s free throws lead Mad Ants over Erie

ERIE, Pa. — The Erie BayHawks (11-25) fell to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants (20-15) tonight at Erie Insurance Arena, 110-108. The Mad Ants take the four-game regular season series, 3-1.

After being knotted at 10 points a piece at the 7:29 mark of the first quarter, the Mad Ants went on a 30-14 run to close out the quarter. Fort Wayne never looked back after that, extending its lead to 16 points, 61-45, at the intermission of tonight’s tilt.

The BayHawks kicked off the second half by going on an 11-3 run, before a technical foul called on Reggis Onwukamuche at the 8:50 point in the third quarter. Anthony Brown responded with a three-pointer, closing the gap to 10 points, 68-58. The BayHawks turned in a 32-point third quarter to narrow the deficit to six points, heading into the final quarter of action.

The fourth quarter saw the BayHawks with their first lead since the first quarter after a TJ Price jumper with 38.4 seconds remaining in regulation. Jarrod Uthoff knocked down a triple to give the Mad Ants a two-point, 108-106, lead with 10.6 second left. Kalin Lucas responded by knocking down a floater to give the BayHawks a one-point, 108-107, lead with 2.4 seconds remaining in regulation. However, a late foul on TJ Price put Jarrod Uthoff at the line to ice a two-point 110-108 win.

For the Mad Ants, Jarrod Uthoff finished with a game-high 28 points on 9-15 (.600) shooting from the floor, a team-high 13 rebounds, five assists and a game-high three blocks in 42 minutes. BayHawks forward Branden Dawson pulled down a game-high 14 rebounds, to go along with 11 points and four assists in 37 minutes. Kalin Lucas dished out a team-high seven assists, to go along with 20 points, six rebounds and two steals in 29 minutes.